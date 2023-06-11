Man dies after police say he was hit, run over by two vehicles

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - El Paso Police say a 57-year-old man died after he was hit by a car, then run over by a truck as he laid on the ground.

It happened Saturday just after 8:40 p.m. along the 8200 block of Dyer.

The police investigation revealed the man was trying to cross Dyer at the cross walk when he was hit by a light colored car landing on the road where he was run over by a truck.

He was crossing against the pedestrian light signals, according to police.

The man was transported with severe injuries to a local hospital where he later died.

The drivers of the two vehicles fled the scene and police are asking for anyone with information or who may have witnessed the incident to call police at 915-832-4400 or to remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 915-566-8477.

This is the 32nd fatality of the year.