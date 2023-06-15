Ricardo Pepi scores his first ever goal against Mexico in USA’s 3-0 win

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Three players with Borderland ties were all selected for the U.S. Men's national team squad for the Concacaf Nations League - San Eli native Ricardo Pepi, Alex Zendejas and FC Juarez player Alan Soñora.

All three started on the bench. In the 75th minute after the U.S. found themselves up 2-0 thanks to two goals from captain Christian Pulisic, that's when Pepi entered the match.

In less than three minutes Pepi made his presence known. Pepi found himself 1 on 1 with the keeper after a phenomenal run from Sergiño Dest and Pepi does what he's known for - slots it.

It was Pepi's 7th international goal and his first ever against Mexico, a team he was eligible to play with before he chose to play for the U.S.

Neither Zendejas or Soñora got any playing time.

The U.S. will play Canada in the Concacaf Nations League final on Sunday.