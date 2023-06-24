Skip to Content
Sunland Park Fire confirms one person died after search in desert area off Pete Domenici highway

today at 4:23 PM
Published 3:46 PM

UPDATE: More than two hours after a call for help to 911, Sunland Park Fire confirms one person had died.

Dona Ana County Sheriff and Border Patrol are taking over the investigation.

SANTA TERESA, New Mexico (KVIA) - Border Patrol and Sunland Park Fire respond to a call for help Saturday afternoon prompting a search and rescue operation.

Sunland Park Fire tweeted about a 911 call alerting emergency crews that two people who appear to be lost in the desert area off Pete Domenici and Highway 9 were in need of assistance.

No word on any injuries. This is a developing story, and will be updated as information is obtained.

