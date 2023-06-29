Supreme Court’s Affirmative Action decision could impact El Paso students

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Thursday the Supreme Court chose to strike down Affirmative Action in college admissions. The decision came from two different cases, the first centered around the Harvard University admission process, the other around the University of North Carolina. The Harvard case resulted in a 6-2 vote against the policy, while the UNC case ended in a 6-3 vote.

The Supreme Court says colleges and universities can no longer take race into consideration as a specific basis for granting admission, a landmark decision that overturns long-standing precedent that has benefited Black and Latino students in higher education.

For schools like UTEP and NMSU, where the majority of students qualify for minority status, the impact of the rulings will likely be negligible. For Borderland students looking to enter the Ivy League, however, experts say many will go through a changed process while applying to universities. This decision could impact the results of their efforts and the trajectory of their future.