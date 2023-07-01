One person killed in east El Paso car crash

Skip to Content
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- One person has died following a car crash in east El Paso Saturday morning.

The crash happened just after 4 a.m. on Joe Battle Boulevard South, not far from the Pelicano exit.

Fire dispatch officials tell us one person was transported to the hospital with serious injuries, where they later died. 

Police say special traffic investigators are on the scene of that crash. 

We'll be sure to keep you updated both on-air and online at KVIA.com as soon as we have more information. 

