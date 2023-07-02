Skip to Content
Top Stories

Pedestrian killed in collision at I-10 West & Lee Trevino

KVIA
By
Published 3:44 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- One person is dead following a vehicle vs pedestrian crash in east El Paso. It happened on I-10 westbound, not far from the Lee Trevino exit. 

Police say that call came in at 11:13 p.m. 

Fire dispatch officials confirmed to abc-7 that one person was killed in this crash.

Police add special traffic investigators are on the scene of the crash. 

We're working to find out more information about this crash, and we'll keep you updated both on-air and online at kvia.com as soon as we learn it. 

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Jason McNabb

Reporter/Multimedia Journalist & GMEP Weekends co-anchor

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content