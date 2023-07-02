Pedestrian killed in collision at I-10 West & Lee Trevino

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- One person is dead following a vehicle vs pedestrian crash in east El Paso. It happened on I-10 westbound, not far from the Lee Trevino exit.



Police say that call came in at 11:13 p.m.

Fire dispatch officials confirmed to abc-7 that one person was killed in this crash.

Police add special traffic investigators are on the scene of the crash.

We're working to find out more information about this crash, and we'll keep you updated both on-air and online at kvia.com as soon as we learn it.