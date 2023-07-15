Lightning strikes Carlsbad Caverns National Park, park closed

CARLSBAD, New Mexico (KVIA) - The Carlsbad Caverns National Park was closed Saturday after lightning strikes at the visitor center cause the outage of some lights and the elevators to stop working.

The park said the National Weather Service forecasted storms to continue through out the day leading the park administrators to close the cavern for safety reasons.

The Bat Flight Program will go on as planned since it is outdoors, but is also weather dependent.

Reservations will be honored on Sunday according to the National Park Service.