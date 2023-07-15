Skip to Content
Top Stories

Lightning strikes Carlsbad Caverns National Park, park closed

NPS/D. Leifheit
By
New
Published 6:48 PM

CARLSBAD, New Mexico (KVIA) - The Carlsbad Caverns National Park was closed Saturday after lightning strikes at the visitor center cause the outage of some lights and the elevators to stop working.

The park said the National Weather Service forecasted storms to continue through out the day leading the park administrators to close the cavern for safety reasons.

The Bat Flight Program will go on as planned since it is outdoors, but is also weather dependent.

Reservations will be honored on Sunday according to the National Park Service.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Yvonne Suarez

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content