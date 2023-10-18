Police: Dispute between neighbors escalates to fight, murder charge

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Police arrested and charged 68-year-old Mario Velasquez Lechuga with murder after a fight with his neighbors.

Investigators say Velasquez shot two of his neighbors, 62-year-old James Burton and 54-year-old Joseph Carter. Burton later died at the hospital. Carter is recovering from his injuries. Police say Velasquez also shot at a third neighbor, 65-year-old Ernesto Sanchez.

Investigators have not explained the nature of the neighbors' dispute, only that Velasquez and Burton had a "history of having neighbor disputes."

According to officials, the morning of October 13, 2023, Velasquez walked out of his house, walked towards Carter and Burton, and started to shoot. Investigators did not provide any other details.

Officers booked Velasquez into the El Paso County Detention Facility, where he is being held on a $500,000 bond.

The shooting happened on the 7600 block of Parral Drive in the Lower Valley.