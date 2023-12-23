City of El Paso holiday closures list

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -In observance of the December holiday season, the City of El Paso has provided a list of facilities that will be closed.

City of El Paso administrative offices will be closed on Monday, December 25, 2023, and Monday, January 1, 2024.

The City will host a regular City Council meeting at 9 a.m. Wednesday, January 3, 2024, at City Hall, 300 N. Campbell.

The following services and facilities will be closed on Monday, December 25, 2023, and Monday, January 1, 2024:

The Greater El Paso Landfill and Citizen Collection Stations. Regular hours resume Tuesday, December 26, 2023, and Tuesday, January 2, 2024.

Animals Services

City COVID-19 Vaccination Sites

Immunization Clinics

Municipal Court/Bond Offices

Museum of Archaeology, Museum of Art, and Museum of History

One-Stop-Shop

Public Libraries

Rawlings Dental Clinic

Recreation Centers, Senior Centers, and Aquatic Centers

STD & HIV Prevention and Surveillance

WIC Offices

El Paso Zoo and Botanical Gardens will be closed on Monday, December 25, 2023, and Tuesday, December 26, 2023. The Zoo will be closed Monday, January 1, and Tuesday, January 2, 2024.

Sun Metro will run on Sunday Schedule on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. The El Paso Streetcar will not provide service on Christmas Day or New Year’s Day.