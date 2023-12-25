108 years young, Tuskegee Airman celebrates birthday at Christmas

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Retired 1st Lieutenant James Clayton Flowers, a member of the 99th fighter squadron -- 332-nd fighter group turned 108 years old today.

He has over a century of memories, both in and out of uniform, in the classroom and firsthand experience of many historical moments in U.S. History.

Stationed at Tuskegee Army Air Field in Alabama in his early 20s, he was tasked with training the first black military aviators on the ground, preparing them to take to the skies and perform missions.

The Tuskegee airmen were part of the air and ground crew associated with the Army Air Force's black flying units during World War II, when the military was segregated.

The unit was formed on January 16, 1941, the 99th squadron was sent to French Morocco in 1943 and continued with combat operations in Tunisia, Sicily, and Italy according to the Air Force Historical Support Division.

Their duties included escorting air force bombers and ground attacks.

Ret. 1st Lt. Flowers was awarded the Congressional Gold Medal, the most prestigious award Congress can give to civilians. Surviving Tuskegee Airmen received this award on March 29, 2007.

"I don't want anything to do with war," says Flowers of the medal and other recognitions. "My daughters took them for safekeeping." Flowers' family is proud of his accomplishments and much deserved recognitions, keeping the history alive for the next generations.

After retiring from military service, Flowers joined his wife of many decades in a different classroom. They taught junior high school students for many years.

"I like to instill learning into the heads and hearts of students," said Flowers.

On this, his 108 birthday, he says his wish is, "To continue to live".

His advice for everyone on this Christmas Day is, "To hang in there, you just hang in there".