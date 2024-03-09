Las Cruces Police say SWAT response ends, man taken into custody

UPDATE-- A spokesperson with the Las Cruces Police Department confirms a male subject was taken into custody after he had barricaded himself Saturday afternoon.

The incident happened on the 1900 block of Missouri Ave. An official said no injuries were reported.

Officers were initially called out to a domestic dispute. Additionally, the subject has an outstanding criminal warrant, according to authorities.

The identity of the subject has not been revealed.

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) - Las Cruces Police responded to the 800 block of Missouri Avenue Saturday afternoon after a call of a domestic disturbance came into dispatch.

Police told ABC-7 the call came in about 2:45 p.m. and when officers arrived at the address they found a barricaded subject.

Neighbors have been asked to shelter in place as they communicate with the subject and resolve the situation, according to LCPD.

