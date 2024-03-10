Soldiers, Border Patrol agent killed in helicopter crash identified

RIO GRANDE CITY, Texas (KVIA) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection identified the two soldiers and Border Patrol agent killed in a helicopter crash in La Grulla, Texas on March 8 as Border Patrol Agent Chris Luna, National Guard Chief Warrant Officer 2 Casey Frankoski, and Chief Warrant Officer 2 John Grassia.

"We are devastated by the tragic death of Border Patrol Agent Chris Luna, a heroic public servant who lost his life Friday, " said Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas. "Every single day, our Border Patrol Agents place themselves in harm's way so that the rest of us can be safe and secure."

One National Guardsman was also seriously injured in the crash, his name has not been released by authorities at this time.

All four were in a UH-72 Lakota helicopter assigned to the federal Southwest border support mission when it crashed as they conducted routine operations along the border.

Luna leaves behind his wife and two children, his parents and brother.

The investigation into the cause of the crash continues.