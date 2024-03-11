Update on Pellicano Widening Project set for today

EL PASO, TX (KVIA) -- The Camino Real Regional Mobility Authority will give an update on the Pellicano Drive Widening Project at County Commissioners meeting today.

This project is meant to expand Pellicano Drive from Loop 375 to Darrington Road to a six lane street. It was set to be finished in July 2022, however the company that was hired for the project filed for bankruptcy, leaving the project at a standstill.

Commissioners Court meeting begins at 9:30 a.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates following the meeting.