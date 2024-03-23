Skip to Content
Man rescued after falling off his bike near the Franklin Mountains

Published 7:58 PM

UPDATE - A man in his 40's injured his leg after falling off his bike, according to a spokesman from the El Paso Fire Department.

First responders are reporting that the injuries are minor.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Combined Search and Rescue teams have been sent to Newman Trail in the Franklin Mountains to help a bicyclist, according to a social media post from El Paso's Fire Department.

EPFD stated that the person fell off their bike required assistance.

The Fire Department told the public to standby for updates.

ABC-7 is working to learn more from first responders.

