Man rescued after falling off his bike near the Franklin Mountains
UPDATE - A man in his 40's injured his leg after falling off his bike, according to a spokesman from the El Paso Fire Department.
First responders are reporting that the injuries are minor.
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Combined Search and Rescue teams have been sent to Newman Trail in the Franklin Mountains to help a bicyclist, according to a social media post from El Paso's Fire Department.
EPFD stated that the person fell off their bike required assistance.
The Fire Department told the public to standby for updates.
ABC-7 is working to learn more from first responders.