El Paso May 2024 Primary Runoff Election Day, what you need to know

EL PASO, TX (KVIA) -- El Paso voters will head to the polls today to cast their votes in the primary runoff election. The ballot includes several key races for the local community. All voting sites will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Democratic voters will choose their candidate for El Paso County sheriff. The candidates are Robert “Bobby” Flores and Oscar Ugarte, both with extensive law enforcement backgrounds.

Flores spoke to ABC-7 last week on Sunday Xtra, stating he has served the community for over 33 years as a law enforcement officer. He emphasized his commitment to public safety if elected, saying, “I think that law enforcement needs to focus on public safety. That's what people pay taxes for. Those are the services that people expect from us. And I think that when we deviate from that and start looking at other ways to spend additional money, I don't think it's fiscally responsible to use taxpayer money for anything other than what benefits public safety.”

Ugarte provided a statement to ABC-7 ahead of the race, highlighting his efforts to connect with the El Paso community. He said, “As we head into Election Day tomorrow, one thing is clear: there is a stark difference between my opponent and me. I am proud of my clean record over my 20-year law enforcement career, the support of numerous community leaders, and especially my decision to run a positive, issues-focused campaign. If elected as the next El Paso County sheriff, I promise El Pasoans that I will maintain my integrity, run a professional office, and always listen to their concerns."

The winner of the sheriff runoff will face Republican Minerva Torres Shelton in the November general election.

Democratic voters will also choose their candidate for El Paso district attorney. The candidates are Alma Trejo and James Montoya.

Montoya is currently a public defender and former assistant district attorney and federal prosecutor with trial experience in murder and capital murder cases. Trejo is a lawyer and a former judge with experience as a felony prosecutor, having handled high-profile cases, including a death penalty case.

Both candidates spoke to ABC-7 on our most recent Sunday Xtra. When asked about the Walmart shooter case, they agreed on the importance of prioritizing it. The winner of the November election may end up prosecuting the case. However, they discussed their positions on having a local trial.

Trejo highlighted the challenge of finding an impartial jury locally, saying, “We have to find a jury. At least 500 people that can honestly say they haven't made up their mind at all. Are we going to fight to try this case here? Yes, we are. But I also do not want to lie to the voters in case it has to be tried somewhere else.”

Montoya emphasized the importance of local prosecution, saying, “The crime happened here. I think a jury of El Paso should be the one to decide his punishment. This is not a question of did he do it, did he not do it? It is solely a matter of what is the appropriate punishment. The question is, regardless of what you've heard, will you be able to render a decision based on the facts and evidence that you hear in court? I believe that we can find jurors here in El Paso to do that.”

The winner of the district attorney runoff will face current Republican D.A. Bill Hicks.

On the Democratic ballot is also the race for District 77 representative. The candidates are Norma Chavez and Vincent Perez. There is no Republican candidate. Voters will also vote for constable for Precinct 1. The candidates are Frank Almada and Andrea Baca. There is no Republican candidate.

The single race on the Republican ballot is for U.S. representative for District 23. The candidates are incumbent Tony Gonzales and Brandon Herrera.