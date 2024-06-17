Wildfire threatening Ruidoso, Upper Canyon and Brady Canyon residents forced to evacuate

RUIDOSO, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The Ruidoso Office of Emergency Management just issued an immediate evacuation notice for the Upper Canyon and Brady Canyon. There is currently a wildfire moving toward the area, officials say.

Cedar Creek's backend is also on a standby notice, meaning everyone in the area should prepare to evacuate.

"Do not delay leaving to gather any belongings or make efforts to protect your home," officials stated today.

There is an evacuation shelter at the Ruidoso Convention Center at 111 Sierra Blanca Drive.

The town's government is referring to the fire as the South Fork Fire. The town first notified residents about the fire today. Officials have closed down Grindstone Lake, as firefighting crafts are getting water from the lake to drop over the fire.