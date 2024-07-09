ABC-7 First Alert: Gusty, dusty, rainy Tuesday

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We remain under an ABC-7 First Alert for the gusty, dusty winds expected tonight along with the elevated rain chances.

Kicking off today weather will be mostly calm. We will start to see more active weather mid afternoon into early evening.

Today we are looking to see a few weather impacts the first being elevated rain chances. We are looking at abut a 30-40% chance for some scattered showers and thunderstorms. Rain chances look strongest between about 4-9.