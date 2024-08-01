Skip to Content
ABC-7 First Alert: Poor air quality, hot temps & rain chances

KVIA
By
Updated
today at 6:23 AM
Published 6:03 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We are under an ABC-7 First Alert for poor air quality. We will also see hot temps and rain chances continue today.

An air quality alert will be in effect from 6 AM-7 PM for your Thursday. Keep a mask handy if you have respiratory difficulties. Breathing in poor air concentrations over an extended period of time can aggravate respiratory health.

Today we are once again tracking hot temperatures looking to be in the low 100s. 102 is the expected high in El Paso and 100 in Las Cruces. With added cloud coverage we could see temperatures lower than expected.

Rain chances still exist into your Thursday forecast. We are looking at a 20-30%. Rain chances look to pickup about dinner time into your Thursday evening.

Sarah Coria

StormTrack Weather Forecaster

