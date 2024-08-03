El Paso Community to reflect and heal on August 3rd anniversary, events today

EL PASO, TX (KVIA) -- Today marks the 5 year anniversary of the tragic August 3rd mass shooting that changed El Paso forever. The community is coming together for a day of remembrance, filled with events to reflect, honor, and heal.

There will be various events across El Paso throughout the day hosted by the City of El Paso and El Paso County:

Public Sound Bath, led by Instruments of Healing

8:00 a.m. at the Healing Garden

Public Art Project Unveiling

9:30 a.m. at Jim Crouch Park

Craft & Movie - "Coco”: Watch the beloved film "Coco" and create paper lanterns to symbolize remembering loved ones.

11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. at the Clardy Fox Library, 5515 Robert Alva

Family Painting Hour: Paint iconic El Paso scenes to celebrate the city's resilience.

12:00 p.m. at the Judge Marquez Library, 610 N. Yarbrough

Acts of Kindness: The El Paso Play, an intimate, heartfelt play by UTEP Theatre and Dance department, based on interviews conducted a year after the tragedy.

1:00 p.m. at El Paso Museum of Art

Painting Hour: Paint the star on the mountain.

3:00 p.m. at the Jose Cisneros Library, 1300 Hawkins

Mini Canvas Painting Hour: Paint the star on the mountain; El Paso Strong buttons will be distributed.

3:30 p.m. at Dorris Van Doren Library, 551 Redd Road

In Loving Light: A Luminarias Memorial: A luminaria display will be inside the museum diorama gallery.

El Paso Museum of Archaeology, 4301 Woodrow Bean Transmountain Dr

Evening Events:

Day of Resilience Ceremony, Hosted by El Paso County and United Way of El Paso. The ceremony will include the unveiling of a mural dedicated to the victims, a reading of the names, and a light beam ceremony at 8:30 p.m

6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. at Ascarate Park, Healing Garden, 6900 Delta

Star on the Mountain, at 8:30 p.m. the star on the mountain will flash 23 times to honor the 23 lives lost on August 3, 2019.

ABC-7 will have complete team coverage of the remembrance activities throughout the day, including live reports from the Healing Garden during Good Morning El Paso Weekend and our evening newscasts, starting at 5:00 p.m.

Join us as we come together to reflect, honor, and heal.