Local medical experts learn about treatment options for Obesity

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - One in 8 people around the world suffer from obesity, according to the World Health Organization.

In the United States 74% of all adults are considered obese with a body mass index or BMI of 30 or higher.

Many patients who are diagnosed with obesity also experience complications such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes, cancers, neurological disorders, respiratory disease, joint and back pain, and sleep apnea.

The Hospitals of Providence hosted physicians, specialists, nurse practitioners and even researchers in a first ever Obesity Symposium that brought together experts from across the state and region.

"The problem is that obesity is a disease that spans the entire human continuum, it's a pandemic across the world, and when we look at the human body, the disease of obesity affects every single part from head to toe at all stages of our life," said Dr. Benjamin Clapp, Director of The Hospitals of Providence Memorial Weight loss Center West.

Experts say while there are a wide range of treatments that are known and available like surgery, pharmacological treatments, and other approaches, stigma still plays a large role in how the disease is seen by the patient and healthcare providers.

"So that's why there is such an interest in this multi-disciplinary approach in this obesity symposium, it's not just about surgery, not just about medication or lifestyle we need to look at the entire patient, the entire human, when we talk about the disease of obesity," added Dr. Clapp.

Dr. Luis Carlos Ortiz, an Endocrinology and Obesity Specialist, says the conversation between physicians and patients are crucial.

"Obesity has become a major topic nowadays because a lot of people are dealing with obesity here in the U.S. and in the entire world," Dr. Ortiz said.

"Obesity is something that needs to be treated and needs to be addressed because it leads to multiple co-morbidities specially metabolic complications that can increase the morbidity and mortality of the patients."