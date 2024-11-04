Skip to Content
Grab your orange and blue, UTEP kicks off Homecoming Week 2024!

Published 4:35 AM

EL PASO, TX (KVIA) -- The University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP) is ready to welcome alumni, students, faculty, and miner fans for a week of Homecoming celebrations, starting today and running through Saturday, November 9.

This week will be packed with events from pep rallies, reunions, to tailgates - all leading up to the big Homecoming football game against Kennesaw State on Saturday.

For a full schedule of events, click here!

Tune into Good Morning El Paso to learn more and for a look at all the fun during UTEP’s Miner Morning Mania

Isabella Martinez

