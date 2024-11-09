Skip to Content
Top Stories

EL Paso Animal Services provides safety tips for pets during cold weather

KVIA
By
New
Published 1:49 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Animal Services encourages pet owners to take extra precautions with their pets as the temperatures drop this season.

The colder weather could pose a hazard for pets. El Paso Animal Services offers these safety tips:

1 - Provide shelter that has access to drinkable water and food.

2 - Watch for signs of cold stress.

3 - Beware of antifreeze and chemical hazards your pet may try to ingest.

4 - Tap your car hood before turning on the engine to make sure there are no animals seeking a warm place to rest.

5 - Check for signs of frostbite in your pets vulnerable areas.

6 - Maintain a good diet for your pets that is high in calories.

7 - Keep wild life away by removing outdoor pet food.

For more information visit ElPasoAnimalServices.org to obtain more information.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Yvonne Suarez

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content