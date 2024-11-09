EL Paso Animal Services provides safety tips for pets during cold weather
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Animal Services encourages pet owners to take extra precautions with their pets as the temperatures drop this season.
The colder weather could pose a hazard for pets. El Paso Animal Services offers these safety tips:
1 - Provide shelter that has access to drinkable water and food.
2 - Watch for signs of cold stress.
3 - Beware of antifreeze and chemical hazards your pet may try to ingest.
4 - Tap your car hood before turning on the engine to make sure there are no animals seeking a warm place to rest.
5 - Check for signs of frostbite in your pets vulnerable areas.
6 - Maintain a good diet for your pets that is high in calories.
7 - Keep wild life away by removing outdoor pet food.
For more information visit ElPasoAnimalServices.org to obtain more information.