EL Paso Animal Services provides safety tips for pets during cold weather

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Animal Services encourages pet owners to take extra precautions with their pets as the temperatures drop this season.

The colder weather could pose a hazard for pets. El Paso Animal Services offers these safety tips:

1 - Provide shelter that has access to drinkable water and food.

2 - Watch for signs of cold stress.

3 - Beware of antifreeze and chemical hazards your pet may try to ingest.

4 - Tap your car hood before turning on the engine to make sure there are no animals seeking a warm place to rest.

5 - Check for signs of frostbite in your pets vulnerable areas.

6 - Maintain a good diet for your pets that is high in calories.

7 - Keep wild life away by removing outdoor pet food.

For more information visit ElPasoAnimalServices.org to obtain more information.