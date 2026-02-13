Finding last-minute Valentine’s Day gifts for your loved one
Good Morning El Paso's Nicole Ardila joins Albertsons in West El Paso to help you avoid getting in trouble by showing up empty-handed on Valentine's Day.
Albertsons offers some last-minute gifts on any budget you may have.
If you're looking for something as sweet as your Valentine, you can find a range of gifts from chocolates, to dipped berries and decorated cakes.
If setting up a romantic dinner is on your mind, they even sell heart-shaped ribeye steak or even lobster tails, and some candles.
Of course, you can't forget a floral arrangement and a sentimental card -- to add a soft, heartwarming touch, add on a teddy bear plushie.
