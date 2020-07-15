A Michigan man won $2 million after a gas station clerk gave him the wrong ticket

US & World

A Michigan man is lucky, even by lottery winner standards, after a gas station clerk gave him a $2 million winning scratch-off ticket by mistake.

The winner, who chose not to be identified, stopped at the station in the Detroit suburb of Eastpointe because he needed change to put air in the tires of his wife’s truck, according to a statement from the Michigan Lottery.

“I went in to get change and asked for a $10 Lucky 7’s ticket. The clerk handed me the $20 ticket by mistake,” the winner said in the statement. “He offered to exchange it for me, but something told me to keep it. I am sure glad I did!”

The 57-year-old decided to take the prize as a one-time lump sum, so he got a $1.3 million payout instead of an annuity for the full amount.

He said he plans to use the money to buy a new house and will save the rest, according to the Lottery.