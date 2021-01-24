January 24 coronavirus news
THE VIRUS OUTBREAK:
— Two in five Americans live where COVID strains hospital ICUs
— Pandemic stress puts medical workers at high risk of depression, anxiety, substance abuse
— UK ramps up vaccination program, gives first shot to 6 million, but health secretary says nation is “long, long, long way” from easing its lockdown
— A year after virus lockdown, Wuhan dissident is more isolated than ever
— Dutch police clash with lockdown protesters in two cities
_ The entire University of Michigan athletic department is pausing after several positive tests for the new COVID-19 variant that transmits at a higher rate.
Comments