Behind the lines of red-hot wildfires, volunteers save animals with a warm heart and a cool head

COHASSET, Calif. (AP) — Behind the fire line of California’s largest blaze this year, Norm Rosene was busy at work saving the animals. From cats and dogs to horses and cows, volunteers like him offer the only hope that livestock that unable to evacuate can survive until firefighters are able to get the inferno under control. With more than 26,000 residents evacuated due to the Park Fire that ignited last Wednesday, there were numerous animals left behind. Rosene works with the North Valley Animal Disaster Group, a trained group of volunteers that work with firefighters and local sheriff’s departments to take care of them.

