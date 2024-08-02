UAW leader says Trump would send the labor movement into reverse if he’s elected again

DETROIT (AP) — The head of the United Auto Workers union says putting Vice President Kamala Harris at the top of the Democratic ticket increases the Democrats’ chance of winning Michigan and keeping the White House in November. In an interview Friday with The Associated Press, Shawn Fain also said former President Donald Trump knows nothing about the industry and would send the labor movement into reverse if he’s elected again. He says Trump has never supported working class people or unions, but he is pandering for their votes now. In a statement, Trump’s campaign called Fain a Democratic party puppet who isn’t serving union laborers who are supporting Trump.

