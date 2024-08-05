Senior economics aide Gene Sperling is leaving the White House to work on the Harris campaign

WASHINGTON (AP) — White House senior adviser Gene Sperling is leaving his administration position to work with Vice President Kamala Harris’ election campaign as the Democrats step up efforts to challenge Donald Trump on policy issues in November’s election. The shift was revealed by White House officials who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss personnel matters. Sperling served both Bill Clinton and Barack Obama as director of the White House National Economic Council. Biden tasked him with managing his $1.9 trillion pandemic aid package. Sperling has also been something of a troubleshooter on inflation and a White House liaison to the union and car companies during the auto strikes.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.