Indiana’s completion of a 16-year highway extension project is a ‘historic milestone,’ governor says

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Officials in Indiana are celebrating the completion of a highway extension connecting Evansville and Indianapolis. Gov. Eric Holcomb was joined in a ceremony marking the occasion Tuesday by two of his predecessors, former Vice President Mike Pence and former Gov. Mitch Daniels. The event came hours before Interstate 69’s southbound ramps to Interstate 465 were scheduled to open to traffic. Holcomb calls the completion of the extension’s 26-mile Martinsville-to-Indianapolis segment a “historic milestone.” It marks the final stretch of a 142-mile, $4 billion I-69 extension from Evansville to Indianapolis. Work on the project began in 2008.

