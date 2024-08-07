Hundreds of firefighters battle wildfire on Greek island of Crete. A village has been evacuated.

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — More than 200 firefighters on the southern Greek island of Crete are striving to contain a large wildfire that has forced authorities to evacuate one village and ready others for evacuation. The fire service says 222 firefighters are battling the flames in the Rethymno district of western Crete, including 32 flown in from other parts of Greece. There were no immediate reports of damage to homes or injuries, but the small village of Aghia Paraskevi has been evacuated as a precaution. Residents of three neighboring villages have also been warned to be ready to leave their homes if necessary. Greece suffers devastating wildfires every summer.

