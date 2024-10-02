Massachusetts governor puts new gun law into effect immediately

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey has taken action to immediately implement a sweeping new gun law in her state. The law cracks down on privately made, unserialized “ghost guns,” criminalizes possession of bump stocks and trigger cranks and requires applicants for a gun license complete live-fire training. The new law was approved in July and was set to take effect later this month. The action by Healey frustrates efforts by gun rights activists who had hoped to gather enough signatures to suspend the law before it took effect. Activists are still hoping to put a question on the 2026 ballot to repeal the law.

