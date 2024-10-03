Ex-NYPD boss rejected discipline for cops who raided bar where owner says he was ‘extorted’
Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — In late August, shortly before resigning under a cloud of scandal, New York City’s former police commissioner blocked the discipline of three officers involved in a melee outside a Brooklyn juice bar. That same juice bar owner is now alleging a corrupt “shakedown” scheme involving the police commissioner’s twin brother, who ran a nightlife consulting business. Shamel Kelly, the bar owner, said he filed the misconduct complaint against officers who raided his establishment last spring. But after an independent police review panel substantiated charges against the officers, the city’s police commissioner, Edward Caban, intervened to ensure they would not face discipline. A spokesperson for the NYPD defended the decision.