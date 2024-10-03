G20 environment ministers back funding for forest conservation

SAO PAULO (AP) — Environment ministers of the Group of 20 nations agreed Thursday to support the creation of funding sources for ecosystem services, acknowledging Brazil’s proposal to establish a trust fund for forest conservation. Named the Tropical Forests Forever Facility, the Brazilian initiative would reward tropical forest countries for protecting the critical biomes. The environment ministers of leading rich and developing countries assembled this week in Rio de Janeiro for four-day meetings to discuss climate change and sustainability. The topic is one of Brazil’s priorities as it hosts the G20 presidency until the end of the year, with heads of state convening in Rio next month.

