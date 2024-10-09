A New York village known for its majestic mute swans faces a difficult choice after one is killed

MANLIUS, N.Y. (AP) — The upstate New York village of Manlius is known for the majestic white swans that have inhabited a village pond for more than 100 years. But after one of the swans was taken by teenagers and killed last year, New York state stepped in with plans to change things. The state says the mute swans are an invasive species and wants the village to stop allowing them to reproduce. It’s given the village until the end of the year to decide how. Village officials want to maintain the current practice of letting the swans hatch and raise cygnets, which are then sent out of state before they’re old enough to multiply.

