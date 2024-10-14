Expect employers to get more picky about who you see for care

A nonprofit finds in a recent survey that large employers expect the cost to treat patients will jump nearly 8% next year. That’s the highest growth rate in a decade. The nonprofit, Business Group on Health, is trying to help employers navigate it. Its CEO, Ellen Kelsay, expects employers to react by being more selective about the care people receive in 2025. They also will try to manage the use of expensive drugs like the obesity treatment Wegovy. She says employees may have fewer providers to choose from, but they will be higher quality.

