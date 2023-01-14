Virginia Beach man arrested after machine gun, illegal firearms found in his home, police say

By Hannah Sarisohn and Emma Tucker, CNN

A 35-year-old Virginia Beach man has been arrested after officials discovered illegal firearms and weapon paraphernalia in his home, including a machine gun, according to police.

The man, identified by the agency as John Dane, was arrested on Tuesday, the Virginia Beach Police Department said in a news release.

Prior to Dane’s arrest, the department’s Special Investigations Bureau, the US Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the Department of Homeland Security received a tip about “a person illegally manufacturing and selling automatic firearms, illegally importing and selling suppressors, and illegally importing and selling Glock ‘switches’ that convert a semi-automatic pistol to function in full auto mode,” according to a police news release.

Dane is charged with possession of a machine gun for aggressive purposes; importation/sale of trigger activator; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; possession of a firearm while in possession of narcotics; and possession of schedule I/II narcotics, police said. It is unclear whether Dane has an attorney.

“This joint operation moved with haste to remove a large number of illegally procured weapons from our streets,” Virginia Beach Police Chief Paul Neudigate said in the release.

“We’re grateful for the partnerships and resources our federal partners bring to bear to ensure that those that contribute to gun violence in the City of Virginia Beach are held accountable,” his statement continued.

CNN has reached out to Virginia Beach police for a clearer image of the seized weapons and parts.

According to online court records from the Commonwealth of Virginia, Dane had a bond hearing on Friday and has a preliminary hearing scheduled for April 21.

