Police release body-cam video of fatal shooting of Black woman in her home

(CNN) — The sheriff’s office in Sangamon County, Illinois, released body-camera footage Monday showing the fatal police shooting of Sonya Massey, a 36-year-old Black woman who had called 911 for help, in a case that has led to murder charges against a deputy.

The 36-minute video released by Illinois State Police includes body-camera footage from each of the two Sangamon County deputies who responded to Massey’s house after midnight on July 6 after Massey called 911 to report a possible “prowler” at her home in Springfield, according to a court document filed by prosecutors.

In the footage, deputy Sean Grayson and another deputy speak calmly with Massey in her home when she goes to the stove to turn off a pot of boiling water. She then picks up the pot and the other deputy steps back, “away from your hot steaming water,” he says.

“I rebuke you in the name of Jesus,” she says in response.

“Huh?” the deputy says.

“I rebuke you in the name of Jesus,” she repeats.

“You better f**king not or I swear to God I’ll f**king shoot you in the f**king face,” Grayson says.

He then draws his firearm and points it at her, and she ducks and says, “I’m sorry” while lifting the pot, the video shows.

“Drop the f**king pot!” both deputies yell.

Three shots then ring out. After a few seconds of silence, one deputy says “shots fired” and calls for EMS.

“I’m gonna go get my kit,” the other deputy says.

“Nah – She’s done. You can go get it, but that’s a headshot,” Grayson responds, followed by cursing.

“Dude, I’m not taking f**king boiling water to the f**king head. And look, it came right to our feet, too,” Grayson says.

CNN has reached out to Grayson’s attorney for comment.

The release of the video comes about two weeks after the fatal shooting and just days after Grayson was charged in her death.

A review of the Illinois State Police investigation into the shooting “does not support a finding that … Grayson was justified in his use of deadly force,” the state’s attorney for the county, John Milhiser, said in a July 17 news release.

A Sangamon County grand jury indicted Grayson, 30, on three counts of first-degree murder and one count each of aggravated battery with a firearm and official misconduct, Milhiser said.

The sheriff’s office said it has fired Grayson. “It is clear that the deputy did not act as trained or in accordance with our standards,” the office said.

Grayson has entered a not guilty plea and was denied pretrial release, according to court records.

Grayson did not activate his body camera until after he fatally shot Massey, according to charging documents. The other deputy, who was checking the house during the discussion over the pot of water, had activated his body camera when he first arrived at the scene, the documents state.

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who is representing Massey’s family, said she was unarmed and called for police to release all body camera footage of the shooting.

“While nothing can undo the heinous actions of this officer, we hope the scales of justice will continue to hold him accountable and we will demand transparency at every step,” he said in a statement last week.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

