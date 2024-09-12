New York City’s police commissioner expected to step down amid a federal investigation, sources say

By Mark Morales, Gloria Pazmino and Brynn Gingras, and Sabrina Shulman, CNN

(CNN) — New York Police Department Commissioner Edward Caban is stepping down Thursday, multiple sources with knowledge of the decision tell CNN, marking the first high-profile departure from Mayor Eric Adams’ administration since the start of four separate federal investigations into his office and the NYPD.

Caban’s departure comes days after it was first reported that investigators with the US attorney’s office for New York’s Southern District had seized his electronic devices and phones.

Adams is expected to address Caban’s resignation at noon, according to a source with knowledge of the decision.

Caban’s departure marks a major shakeup in the highest ranks of the Adams administration.

Earlier this week, Adams stopped short of publicly supporting his embattled commissioner, repeatedly saying he was confident of the NYPD’s ability to do its job despite the federal investigation. Adams deflected multiple times after being asked if he wanted Caban to resign or if he had asked him to do so.

Several members of the mayor’s staff are being investigated by the US attorneys in the Eastern and Southern Districts in New York. The US attorneys’ offices and the FBI declined to comment. The nature of Caban’s investigation is not yet clear.

A spokesperson for Adams, who appointed Caban in July of last year, did not immediately return a request for comment.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.