Police in Colorado working an ‘active shooting’ at Denver-area apartment complex

(CNN) — Colorado police are working an “active shooting” at an apartment complex just outside Denver, the Broomfield Police Department said in an X post Thursday morning.

“Officers are on scene of an ACTIVE SHOOTING,” at the Arista Flats apartments, police said. “The surrounding area is NOT SAFE.”

Shots were still being fired as of 7 a.m. local time, police added.

Those in the area are being asked to shelter in place and some evacuations have been made, police said on X.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

