Mother of Elijah Vue and her boyfriend are facing charges in Wisconsin toddler’s death

(CNN) — The mother of Wisconsin toddler Elijah Vue and her boyfriend face charges in the death of the boy who had gone missing for nearly seven months before his remains were discovered in early September, court records show.

The toddler’s remains were found on private property just over 3 miles northwest of where he was originally reported missing, as CNN previously reported.

Elijah’s caretaker at the time of his disappearance, Jesse Vang, the boyfriend of the boy’s mother, is facing charges of physical abuse of a child, repeated acts causing death; hiding a corpse; and obstructing an officer, court records show.

The 3-year-old’s mother, Katrina Bauer, is facing charges of chronic neglect of a child, consequence is death; child neglect; and two counts of obstructing an officer, the court records show.

Vang and Baur had previously pleaded not guilty to felony child neglect and other charges stemming from alleged incidents before the toddler’s disappearance, court records show.

CNN has reached out to attorneys for Vang and Baur for comment regarding the new charges.

A bail hearing is expected to be held in Manitowoc County on Friday afternoon, Manitowoc County District Attorney Jacqueline Labrie said Thursday in a news conference announcing the charges.

“Our priority has always been to ensure a fair and just process, and today’s announcement is a reflection of our commitment to upholding the law and seeking justice for Elijah,” the district attorney said.

Elijah would have celebrated his 4th birthday in August, according to the Two Rivers Police Department.

Vang, who reported the boy missing on February 20, told police he noticed Elijah was missing when he woke up from a nap at his home, according to the criminal complaint filed in Manitowoc County.

A hunter discovered Elijah’s remains in the woods on September 7, according to police.

The chief medical examiner of Fond du Lac County on Wednesday filed a report indicating Elijah’s cause of death was “homicide by unspecified means,” according to the complaint.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

