Former UT 3-time NCAA shot put champion waits for triple-organ transplant

By Dawn White

EULESS, Texas (KTVT) — A Tarrant County woman is one of the most decorated Polynesian track and field stars in United States history. Her physical and mental strength are helping to keep her alive almost three decades after her heyday.

Eileen Vanisi’s mother emigrated from Tonga and raised the family as a single mother. Vanisi’s story begins at Trinity High School, where her shot put and discus records remain at 35 years after she set them. It’s also at that school where she’d learn the lesson of perseverance she’d need later in life.

Vanisi credits her will to fight for her success as a shot-put athlete on the national stage as a star at the University of Texas.

“My freshman year, I won my first national championship,” Vanisi said. “I was an eight-time All-American.”

She went on to win two more national titles at the 1994 NCAA championship. Her mark of 60 feet, 1/2 inches remains a UT record. Vanisi was even preparing to head to the Olympics.

“An injury kept on developing in my knee, and eventually I had to get to a point where I had to realize track was no longer for me anymore,” Vanisi said.

Little did she know then the importance of her will to carry on. Vanisi’s first health scare happened in 2001.

“I had a sudden cardiac arrest outside and collapsed,” Vanisi said.

Doctors couldn’t figure out the issue with her heart. She had a valve replacement in 2004 and eventually went to see a heart failure specialist in 2018.

“He told me, ‘I don’t even know why you’re alive. There’s no sense in you still being here talking to me,'” Vanisi said.

Emalata Ahovelo is Vanisi’s younger sister and said the most terrifying episode happened in September 2023.

“Every 15 minutes, she went code blue in the hospital,” Ahovelo said. “All I saw when I went into the room was her body flying. It was just flying on the bed. They were trying to resuscitate her the whole time, and I’m just crying.”

Vanisi remained in the hospital intubated and unconscious for 10 days.

“I didn’t want to give up. They wanted us to do so many things to let her go,” Ahovelo said. “The neurologist came in, and I told him, ‘She squeezed my hand!’ He’s like, ‘Oh, it’s the meds. That’s the reason why.'”

Doctors told the family it was time for hospice, but they refused to give up.

“I’m going to keep going. I’m going to keep fighting,” Ahovelo said.

Doctors initially told Vanisi she needed a heart and kidney transplant, but the news got worse.

“I have cirrhosis of the liver, and then I was like, what else can happen to me? Vanisi said.

She’s now on the waiting list to get a triple organ transplant, while medical staff weigh the risks.

“I think at this point, I’ve already accepted the fate that the transplant may not happen, but I’m okay with that,” Vanisi said. “It’s just one of those things that my faith has carried me throughout this ordeal.”

Vanisi said her attitude is what keeps her alive.

“Focus on the positives and worry less about the negatives. You can have a fulfilling life,” Vanisi said.

Vanisi remains at home under the watching eye of her dedicated family who plan to fight as hard as she does.

Vanisi’s sister started a GoFundMe page to help pay for her care.

