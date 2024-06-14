‘I could not believe my eyes,’ says man who found razor in Qdoba burrito



By Zoie Henry

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin (WISN) — The man who discovered a razor in his Qdoba burrito spoke to WISN 12 News on Thursday after the Milwaukee Common Council voted to temporarily close the Brady Street location.

“You hear stories of Halloween with apples that have razors in them. I never dreamed I’d have a burrito with a razor in it,” Scott Siewert said.

Siewert ordered two pork burritos at the Qdoba on Brady Street on Halloween in 2023.

“The first pork burrito I finished in the store was delicious,” he said.

Siewert said the second burrito had an extra metallic ingredient.

“I reached in my mouth. I pulled out this razor blade, and I could not believe my eyes,” he said.

Siewert called the Milwaukee Health Department. According to the Health Department’s records, they took the razor Siewert found back to Qdoba and compared it to a bag-cutting tool at the store. The department said it was a match.

Siewert said he also emailed Qdoba’s corporate offices. Their response came days later and said in part it would “offer 2 free entrees.”

WISN 12 News asked Siewert if he wished corporate responded differently and he said “Oh, yes, absolutely.”

“As an owner, I would have personally called whoever and talk with them and explained how sorry I was and find some way of making it up,” Siewert said.

Earlier this week, when Qdoba’s license renewal came up, the Milwaukee Common Council voted to shut down the restaurant on Brady Street for 10 days.

“Employees mess up sometimes. OK. That’s the world we live in. It happened to me. And I’ll never be able to eat at another Qdoba again,” he said.

He added he’s just blessed he didn’t swallow the razor.

At the Milwaukee Common Council meeting on Tuesday, the owner of the Qdoba admitted the incident was serious and they now use scissors to open food bags.

The Brady Street location of Qdoba will reopen on June 21.

