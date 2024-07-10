Dog saves 86-year-old owner after naked man attacks him outside home, family says

By Arielle Mitropoulos

Click here for updates on this story

MANCHESTER, New Hampshire (WMUR) — An 86-year-old Manchester man is recovering after police said his neighbor showed up at his back door naked and attacked him before the man’s dog jumped in and held the neighbor down.

Manchester police said Ned Tarmey, 86, was attacked early Sunday morning in his Pine Avenue home.

Ned Tarmey’s nephew, Jeff Tarmey, said his uncle was home alone with the family dog, Kane, when he went to take the dog outside.

Jeff Tarmey said their neighbor, Donald Pierce, 55, was standing outside naked and screamed that he was going to kill Ned Tarmey. Pierce then began throwing rocks and lawn furniture at Ned Tarmey, his nephew said.

“The dog started to fuss a tiny bit, so he thought maybe the dog had to go out, so he came downstairs, and he came to this door here, and when he opened up the door, he got hit by a brick,” Jeff Tarmey said. “There was a fully naked man right here.”

That’s when Kane the dog jumped in, holding Pierce down until police arrived.

Jeff Tarmey said police used a stun gun on Pierce and also had to use it on Kane to get him to let go. He said the dog is doing fine, and he believes the dog saved his uncle’s life. Jeff Tarmey said he just rescued Kane last year.

Kane and Ned Tarmey reunited Tuesday at the hospital ICU. Jeff Tarmey said his uncle is being moved out of intensive care.

Pierce is facing more than a dozen charges, including first-degree assault, criminal threatening, indecent exposure and cruelty to animals. He is scheduled to appear in court next week.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.