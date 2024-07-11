Former teacher gets 30 years in prison for sexually assaulting student

By Matthew Nuttle

HONOLULU (KITV) — A former Oahu teacher convicted of sexually assaulting one of his students was sentenced to 30 years in prison for his crimes.

Alden Bunag pleaded guilty back in May 2024 to three charges including the continuous sex assault of a minor under the age of 14, promoting child abuse in the second degree and promoting child abuse in the third degree.

Circuit Court Judge Faʻauuga Toʻotoʻo sentenced Bunag to 20 years for the continuous sexual assault of a minor conviction and 10 years for the second-degree promoting child abuse conviction. The judge ordered those sentences to be served consecutively. For the third-degree promoting child abuse conviction the judge sentenced Bunag to five years, but those years will be served concurrently with the 20-yearsentence.

“Bunag is not only a sexual predator, but a former intermediate school teacher who preyed on one of his students,” said Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm

Bunag was a substitute teacher at Pearl City High School and a part-time temporary teacher at Ilima Intermediate School. Prosecutors say he repeatedly assaulted a child and exchanged sexually explicit images of children.

The 35-year-old was sentenced to 17 years in prison on federal charges in January 2024 after he pleaded guilty to producing child pornography. His state and federal sentences will be served concurrently, officials said.

