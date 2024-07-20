Eastern Michigan University offering Narcan training for students, faculty

By DeJanay Booth-Singleton

YPSILANTI, Michigan (WWJ) — Eastern Michigan University is offering Narcan, CPR, and AED training for students, staff and faculty to address opioid overdoses.

The training, developed through a partnership between EMU School of Nursing and the Community Mental Health Partnership, began on Wednesday and will be available through Sept. 23, according to a news release.

“It’s so important that our campus community knows how to help in a medical emergency,” Sherry Bumpus, special associate to the Provost, said in the release. “These trainings empower students, faculty, and staff to make a lifesaving difference if someone overdoses.

EMU joined other universities and counties in Michigan working to educate students and community members about Narcan to combat overdoses. In January 2023, Wayne State University implemented vending machines carrying Narcan on campus. WSU also partnered with Wayne County to distribute 100 Naloxone vending machines across the county.

Additionally, the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office was the first to deploy Opvee, a nasal spray that reverses an opioid overdose.

“Providing Narcan, CPR and AED training is a high priority at Eastern Michigan University. Our goal is to ensure our campus community feels confident and prepared to respond effectively in an emergency on campus or in their personal lives,” said Kathryn Wilhoff, EMU director of environmental, health and safety. “By equipping students, faculty, and staff with these skills, we encourage a culture of safety and responsiveness.”

