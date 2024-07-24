Man dies while trying to stop rolling unoccupied truck in Tahoma parking lot

By Lindsay Weber

TAHOMA, California (KCRA) — A man died on Monday after he was trapped and pinned between a pickup truck and a tractor trailer in a Tahoma parking lot, the California Highway Patrol said.

CHP said it responded to the parking lot on West Lake Boulevard near Pine Street just before 1 p.m. for the report of a subject pinned between two vehicles.

Officials said a 53-year-old man tried to stop a pickup truck as it rolled unoccupied through the parking lot.

He was trapped against the side of a trailer and died from his injuries on the scene, CHP said.

Officials have not identified the man but said he was from Hayward.

The collision remains under investigation.

