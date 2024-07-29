Baby goes viral after video shows her signing to deaf grandparents

By Belksy Nerey

ST. AUGUSTINE, Florida (WSVN) — A granddaughter in Florida has a beautiful, unspoken relationship with her grandparents that is gaining millions of views online.

Before she can talk and walk, baby Jane opened a new line of communication with her deaf grandparents.

“She always lights up whenever she watches them signing to her, she gets really excited,” said Mara McCullough, Jane’s mother.

McCullough said that when her daughter was about 4 and a half months old, she started moving her hands and babbling to her grandparents.

“Being with them every single day, seeing it every single day, just like she is seeing it modeled and seeing it communicated to me every single day,” she said.

McCullough took out her phone and started capturing those sweet moments.

Just last week, she posted a video to TikTok.

“I just saw her in her little chair start signing, and my parents started signing back to her,” she said.

Jane was seen excitedly waving her hands and trying to communicate.

That video now has over 9 million views.

“I wasn’t expecting that reaction,” McCullough said.

She said it’s a very common thing in the deaf community for babies to babble.

“Now the world is seeing that not just the deaf community, more people are realizing babies have the capabilities to babble in sign language,” she said.

She encourages other parents to get their children access to American Sign Language.

“Make sure they’re learning from someone who is a native signer, so someone who is deaf or someone who is a CODA like me, a child of a deaf adult, so that they are getting the proper signs,” she saod.

Jane hasn’t fully mastered the art of sign language just yet, but her mother said she always responds to words like “water” and “outside.”

