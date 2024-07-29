Zombies will invade Honolulu this Halloween

By Cynthia Yip

Click here for updates on this story

HONOLULU (KITV) — This Halloween, some Honolulu residents will gather to perform a flashmob of Michael Jackson’s iconic “Thriller.” Among the vibrant streets of Honolulu, the Aloha Ballroom Company will energize the community with a mass performance of Michael Jackson’s “Thriller,” as part of Aloha Ballroom Company’s inaugural Halloween event.

On Good Morning Hawaii Sunday, Tony Meredith the founder of Aloha Ballroom Company and Keith Michael lead instructor at Aloha Ballroom Company talked about the performance and even showed some of the “Thriller,” moves live on set.

Tony Meredith says, “Aloha Ballroom Company opened in January, and we are excited to celebrate our first Halloween with the community. We are teaching Honolulu the original ‘Thriller’ choreography, and our Thriller flashmob aims to become a new tradition for both the studio and the city. From crafting torn-up costumes to applying realistic zombie makeup—we’re planning to make this first year unforgettable!”

Enrollment for the “Thriller” choreography series is currently open. Classes will be held on Sundays at 1 p.m., beginning August 18th, and cost for the entire series is $300. The series is open to anyone, regardless of prior dance experience. The general public is also invited to view the flashmob performance on Saturday, October 26th. The exact location of the flashmob performance is still to be determined and will be announced closer to the event date.

To enroll in the “Thriller” series or to get more details about the event, call the Aloha Ballroom Company studio at 808-282-6819.

Aloha Ballroom Company is a ballroom dance company founded in January 2024 by world-renowned choreographer, Tony Meredith. The dance studio is located at 770 Kapiolani Blvd. in Honolulu, HI. Hours of operation are by appointment, Monday-Friday. Aloha Ballroom Company provides certified professional dance instructors to teach students a variety of dances including Waltz, Tango, Foxtrot, Merengue, Swing, Salsa, Cha Cha and much more.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.