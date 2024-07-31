Doctor allegedly dies by suicide at VA medical Center, employee says

By Marisa Sardonia & Justin Berger

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — An employee at Asheville VA Medical Center died on Monday, July 29 while on the hospital’s property, according to an employee who wishes to remain anonymous.

The anonymous employee told News 13 that a doctor allegedly shot and killed himself on Monday evening.

The employee says that the incident occurred inside one of the hospital’s emergency rooms.

A VA spokesperson says no patients or staff were present at that time.

According to VA police, the employee entered a single-stall bathroom adjacent to the Emergency Department. Another employee discovered the deceased employee shortly after.

VA police say local emergency services, VA leadership and the local mental health team were notified and responded immediately. VA police have completed their investigation and have turned the case over to the North Carolina medical examiner.

The Asheville VA Executive Director released the following statement:

“Our team is deeply heartbroken by last night’s events. We have reached out to both the family and our staff to offer our support, condolences, and any resources they may need during this incredibly difficult time. This employee was not only a dedicated and hardworking team member but also a cherished friend to many. For the past 15 years, they served our Veterans community with unwavering commitment and compassion, setting a shining example for us all.

As we navigate this tragic situation, we want to remind anyone struggling with thoughts of suicide that support is available. Please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988—there is help and understanding waiting for you. You are not alone.”

