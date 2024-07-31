Man accused of beating social worker to death for knocking on wrong door pleads not guilty

By Tony Aiello

WHITE PLAINS, New York (WCBS/WLNY) — A Westchester County man pleaded not guilty Tuesday to a brutal attack that killed a social worker.

Maria Coto was hospitalized for 36 days after being attacked.

Haseem Jenkins, 31, is accused of fatally punching and kicking Coto. Peekskill Police believe Jenkins attacked Coto unprovoked after she mistakenly knocked on his door.

“She knocked on a door and was assaulted and that’s really all that we have,” Coto’s goddaughter Judy Yanas said

“So much that my niece suffered, and it’s not fair,” Coto’s aunt Maria Gutierrez said.

Yanas said her godmother was a kind person dedicated to her career as a social worker.

“We will live our life without her for the rest of our lives. So it’s important for us to know that he will not hurt nobody else,” Yanas said.

In court Jenkins repeatedly looked at family members in the audience and tried to communicate with them. They left without comment.

Jenkins is being held in jail without bail.

Family seeks better protection for social workers

The victim’s family spoke out after the court appearance to call for justice and better protection for workers who visit clients in the field.

Gutierrez says she is worried about Coto’s coworkers. The county is working with the union on security measures.

“Some type of panic button that social service workers will be carrying with them now, as well as increase of security escort services,” Hattie Adams, president of CSEA Unit 9200, said.

